Pros and Cons of Dubai/Riyadh
I’m a Middle Eastern based in a low COL country, and willing to relocate to Dubai or Riyadh.
I have +5 YOE, targeting 30k-35k Salary / Month (~10k USD)
What good companies I should target?
What are pros and cons of working in those countries?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
From what I’ve seen, Dubai is generally more international and open, with a lot of expats, easier lifestyle, and more companies in fintech, consulting, and tech hubs. Salaries can stretch further tax-free, but COL (especially rent) is high. If you’re aiming for ~10k USD/month, look at multinational firms (Amazon MENA, Microsoft, Oracle, fintech startups) or sovereign-backed initiatives in Saudi.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Dubai = better lifestyle/social scene, Riyadh = higher growth opportunities and bigger long-term bets with government projects. Depends if you want day-to-day comfort or to ride the wave of Saudi’s Vision 2030 push. Then again, while I'm not too familiar with the details, I've heard that Saudi isn't really great for non-citizens, especially in terms of work prospects. Would recommend doing some more research for that specifically
