Meta - PM Role – Need answer
Last year in September I interviewed Meta for Product manager role. I didn't hear anything back and I even followed up with the recruiter.
However, when I log to the meta career, I see this (check the attachment).
Would be grateful if someone can tell me
1) Has this happened with anyone else too?
2) if I can interview Meta again in 2024 or there is any wait period?
Recruiter
This can be pretty common, especially for a lot of FAANG companies. They have internal systems where they manage and keep track of applicants for certain job postings, but if the recruiter or team isn't good about cleaning it up, it'll still leave applications in the "active" status, even if you're not actively interviewing with them right then. Some of the systems are really tough to work with and given the pressure on recruiters to make hires, the administrative cleanup and all that is one of the first things to be dropped. You should still be able to interview with Meta though. They'll have a candidate profile for you where they have notes on your previous interview and that process to help catch up.
Product Manager
thank you
