Graduate degree - still can't find work?
Like the title says, unrelated (STEM) bachelor's, two graduate certificates, and CompSci Master's with 10yrs exp in IT. Have been interviewing for 2mos, either the job gets closed or I don't get it.
I'm just stumped, what the heck is going on? I've never seen this level of difficulty with getting hired especially in IT.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
We haven't seen a job market like this in tech since like 08, so it's definitely a market thing that's causing so many issues. There are just way more candidates than jobs out there right now
1
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Probably not since '01, even. Except back then, at some point the layoffs and offshoring stopped, and still we see regularly a few hundreds to a few thousands laid off every month. Capital wants to take advantage of the situation and smash labor, simple as that. The beatings will continue until salaries go down.
