Team switch within amzn
Looking for advice. Manager asked me to switch teams. just got promoted to L5, there are a lot of L5s in the team already (senior than me), now he gives me this reason of my growth and all, and asks me to find a better team.
Should I stick around and wait for him to dump this on someone else, or should I simply switch?
And while switching teams, what all things should I factor in?
19g615l3awwiklSoftware Engineer a day ago
I have never heard of this before- too weird. If your manager wants you out, then get out. Sticking around isn't going to go well. You should ask this question to your manager, since they at least did part of your promo packet
