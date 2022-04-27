undertone in  
PayPal is shutting down its SF office

https://abc7news.com/paypal-closes-san-francisco-office-sf-hq-stock/11794550/


Curious what this means for employees in the San Francisco location. I'm hearing the reason for this was because of Prop C in SF, which is a tax on businesses that have greater than $50M in gross receipts. Could they just move slightly down south to South San Francisco like how Stripe did? Apparently way more business friendly than SF proper.

PayPal to shut down San Francisco office starting June 3, sources say

Tech-giant PayPal will close its San Francisco office located on Market St. starting June 3rd, ABC7 News has learned.

Probably going to be something that’ll become more and more common for companies. They’ll probably keep one main office and close any satellite offices that they have and just have WeWork’s in different cities as collaborative spaces for their employees. Probably in places like SF, Seattle, Austin, Chicago, and NYC
But isn't SF salesforce's main office?

