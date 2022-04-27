undertone in
PayPal is shutting down its SF office
https://abc7news.com/paypal-closes-san-francisco-office-sf-hq-stock/11794550/
Curious what this means for employees in the San Francisco location. I'm hearing the reason for this was because of Prop C in SF, which is a tax on businesses that have greater than $50M in gross receipts. Could they just move slightly down south to South San Francisco like how Stripe did? Apparently way more business friendly than SF proper.
2
2638
Sort by:
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
Probably going to be something that’ll become more and more common for companies. They’ll probably keep one main office and close any satellite offices that they have and just have WeWork’s in different cities as collaborative spaces for their employees. Probably in places like SF, Seattle, Austin, Chicago, and NYC
3
BookitSoftware Engineer at Booking.com
But isn't SF salesforce's main office?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,335