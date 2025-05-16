user2025 in
Feeling stuck in the job search journey
After months of actively applying through multiple job portals and putting in my best effort, I’m still waiting for the right opportunity to come my way. It’s been challenging and, at times, frustrating, but I remain hopeful and committed to finding the right fit.
If anyone has advice, networking opportunities, or insights on openings in [your field/industry], I would greatly appreciate your support.
Thank you for understanding and encouraging me on this path!
