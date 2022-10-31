6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Here's whats going on at Twitter
Got a friend at Twitter telling me about everything that's going on internally. Figured it might be interesting to share here:
- Directors are stack ranking everyone in the org based on performance. Worst performers at the bottom
- Teams called in over the weekend to ship twitter blue features for elon
- Employees working over the weekend
- Elon brought in ex-engineers from Tesla and Neuralink to do code reviews
- They exported commits for everyone for the last 30-60 days to see “if they’re actually working”
- Elon is in NY today to do the same of what he did in SF over the weekend
Software Engineer
Wow... he just dissolved the board and is just going to town on Day 1. Glad I don't work there.
