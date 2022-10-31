6ym891ukphg5xkq in  
Software Engineer  

Here's whats going on at Twitter

Got a friend at Twitter telling me about everything that's going on internally. Figured it might be interesting to share here:


  • Directors are stack ranking everyone in the org based on performance. Worst performers at the bottom
  • Teams called in over the weekend to ship twitter blue features for elon
  • Employees working over the weekend
  • Elon brought in ex-engineers from Tesla and Neuralink to do code reviews
  • They exported commits for everyone for the last 30-60 days to see “if they’re actually working”
  • Elon is in NY today to do the same of what he did in SF over the weekend
41
14546
Sort by:
v190buggySoftware Engineer  
Wow... he just dissolved the board and is just going to town on Day 1. Glad I don't work there.
38

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,422