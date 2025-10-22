Rya in
Poll
Job switch
I am an sde at a product based company with 1.3 Yr of experience. I am trying to make a switch right now. But still trying for an offer. I also have another fall back plan to wait for another 9 months and then switch for sde 2 at FAANG. I am very good with my work, having good time to learn new things and try them out, good WLB and overall a happy work life.
Closed
73 participants
4
3061
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Good job, good learning, no burnout? I'd say you can start applying passively to get a sense of your market value, but don’t rush the switch. Sometimes that 6–9 months of extra experience makes all the difference for leveling and comp at the next company.
6
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
81,013