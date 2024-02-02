joycrafter in  
Countries with high demand for digital marketers demand

Exploring countries with thriving digital marketing scenes – any advice on both the demand and potential pathways to secure permanent residency?”
PM4PMProduct Marketing Manager  
What's your country of origin? Feel like the US will have the most demand for it, mainly just given the volume of companies we have.
joycrafter  
I'm from Indonesia, and I have more than 9 years of experience in digital marketing primarily gained in advertising agencies and handled mostly MNC brands. Over the last three years, I've been focusing on strategic roles within a growing entertainment video platform.

Given this background and being from Indonesia, is it relatively straightforward to find acceptance in the United States?
