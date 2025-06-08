Chip design salaries?

Hi, I am currently a senior level undergrad, soon to be grad school, student in Electrical Computer Engineering at Oregon State University.





I’m looking at positions under the “blanket” of chip design - more than likely something along the lines of architecture design. I haven’t had a great chance to explore all pathways and job definitions.





When it comes to chip design, what are some reasonable starting TC expectations? More than likely I am looking at starting with 0-1 years of exp. in OR/WA