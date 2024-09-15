maythieuw7 in
Looking for Guidance
I'm a senior in high school self studying full-stack and in the future data science. I plan on attending college fall of 2025 for full-stack and data science. Any guidance and or recommendations for the meantime?
I'm currently using Codecademys and LeetCodes paid subscriptions to learn. I'm also working on putting little projects and code snippets on github.
I have decent fundamentals in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
JohnAnonComputer Science
An undergrad degree IMO shouldn’t exist for either “full stack” or “data science”, you definitely don’t need to focus on those hype words so early. Learn the fundamentals of CS well if you want to be competitive. Plus AI can do a lot in “data science” and front end dev now. Do the missing semester (MIT course), learn git, linux, and yes start practicing leetcode if you want to get ahead.
maythieuw7Mechanical Engineer
Thank you! I’ll definitely look more into the missing semester. Also, any linux distribution specifically?
