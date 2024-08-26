yayitcompiled in
What's the deal with Capital One?
I had a recruiter reach out to me recently, which prompted me to look at their page here and on Glassdoor.
It seems that engineers there are generally unhappy with the stack ranking system and the turnover that it creates, but there are many split opinions, based on the team. If there is anyone here who works (or has worked) there, can you share your experience and which area you worked in?
Many thanks!
BigbanktakelilbankSoftware Engineer at Capital One
Yeah, I would say it's heavily team-specific and also, you have to consider who are the folks leaving reviews like that. Usually, they're on the extremes of either side, either in favor or against. I've had a decent experience with CapOne. They have some issues like plenty of other companies, but I haven't been super unhappy overall.
