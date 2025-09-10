0xCrypt in
How to get into a Big Tech Firm or Startup
For context: I am a Nigerian CS Major but I am looking at breaking through to the US Market.
My question is what do I need to do?.
How did you get into big tech or a startup?. Leetcode or code
I would really appreciate any input I get.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Since you already have some experience, the best path forward is to combine strong fundamentals with visibility to international recruiters. Big tech companies will expect you to be sharp on DSA/system design, so working through LeetCode (Neetcode 150 is a good structured path) is a must. But don’t stop ther, build out personal or open-source projects that show impact and scale, especially since coming from Nigeria means recruiters may not immediately recognize your current company. It’s about building credibility step by step and showing both problem-solving ability and real-world engineering skills.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
It’s definitely tough, especially breaking directly into the US market, since visa sponsorship is the biggest hurdle. That said, plenty of people from similar backgrounds have done it by first landing roles in Europe, Canada, or with remote-first startups, then transitioning later. As long as you keep building skills and a strong project portfolio, you’ll keep opening doors.
