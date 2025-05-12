Anastasiaaa in
🌁 Who’s gonna invite a designer to their dream company?
Hey guys! 👋🏼 I’m a product designer with 6 years of experience, recently landed in San Francisco, and quickly realized finding a job here is a whole new level of challenge 😄🔫
If anyone can invite me into their company or knows someone who can, I'd seriously appreciate it.🫶
imweiirdProduct Designer a day ago
goodluck for the job hunt :D def quite some roles in bay area. im actively interviewing atm
Anastasiia RubezhynaProduct Designer 14 hours ago
Thaank youuuuu
