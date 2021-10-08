19g6xktswztas in
Scoop: Google did an internal research. To get employees to stay, it's not comp. It's perks & benefits! Thoughts?
Google just recently had an internal survey or research of some sort. They do this once a year or so. It's so interesting that compensation isn't what keeps the employees to stay. It's perks & benefits.
Makes sense why they have been making low ball offers lately and won't even bother to increase it?
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
I guess that makes sense if they are doing an internal survey. But they are not getting data from people who left, because of higher comp elsewhere, or didnt join because they got higher comp elsewhere.
skycomputerComputer Science
True, its a sampling bias
