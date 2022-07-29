Felix Johnsson in
How to work hard at a slow paced company
I've taken my first software engineer job at a fashion company working on their app. I'm self taught and used to working hard on my own projects but at this job its very slow paced and un-ambitious.
This is dragging me down and making me lazy and slow. What's your tip to drag me out of this spiral of work ethic demise. (Except just leaving)
tensorflowSoftware Engineer
Work on your own side projects in downtime periods. Level up and gain new skills while still being on payroll!
