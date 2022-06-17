einsten in
Internships are back in person, Bay Area summer intern activities?
I was super excited for internships to come back in person. Can finally meet other interns and just hangout! But apparently given the current market conditions, a lot of companies are cancelling their activities and summer bashes.
If there are other interns in the Bay Area, we should organize some of our own events and activities! Any suggestions for things to do, and anyone who'd be down to coordinate?
lowesSoftware Engineer
You gotta bike the Golden Gate. Also, this is more like a whole day thing but get a car and do a loop around the entire Bay Area, there’s so many different neighborhoods
