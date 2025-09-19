Apple Watch’s AI blood-pressure alerts

Apple says new Apple Watch models can flag possible high blood pressure using AI applied to existing sensor data, rather than a cuff. The FDA-cleared feature, launching with Series 11 and rolling back to Series 9, was trained on data from large-scale studies and validated with a separate cohort. It’s a notification system—not a medical measurement—and Apple urges users to confirm with a traditional cuff and consult doctors. For U.S. tech teams, it’s a notable step in on-device health AI and regulatory navigation. Cardiologists say the wide rollout across 150+ countries could surface undiagnosed hypertension earlier, while warning against false reassurance. Reuters first reported the details; other outlets have followed the health-AI angle this fall.