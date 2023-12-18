ferryboat in
Adobe’s acquisition of Figma cancelled due to lack of regulatory approval
"Since the announcement, the deal has been undergoing regulatory review by various agencies: the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, the European Commission in Europe — who both have objections to the transaction — and the Department of Justice in the U.S.
Unfortunately, after over a year of engagement with these agencies, both companies agree that there is not a clear path to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and have agreed to mutually terminate the merger agreement."
carbonetableSoftware Engineer
Why’d it take so long to determine this? I feel like they could have come to this conclusion in 1 month. Sucks for Figma employees who’re missing out on a massive payday
13
butterBoySoftware Engineer
yes so sad
1
