IHAVENOIDEA in
Help me
I'm currently a freshman in college and currently taking computer science and want to be a cyber security analyst when i get out. My school is trying to pass a bill basically from the state to get a cyber security major instead and all my credits transfer over. I am in a pretty decent community college and wanted to know what my ideal path should look like from people with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated As i'm sort of not lost but more like open to all options.
0
1071
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606