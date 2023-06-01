Referral for a Software Engineer with 1+ Year of Experience at Amazon (laid off), Seeking New Opportunities





At Amazon, he was responsible for developing and maintaining software for a variety of projects. He is proficient in a wide range of programming languages and technologies, including Java, C++, C, Javascript, Python, HTML & CSS, SQL, Kotlin, Spring Boot, React, Rest API, and AWS services such as IAM, EC2, S3, and Lambda. He is also a highly effective communicator and collaborator.





He is a valuable asset to any team, and I am confident that he would be a great addition to your company. I highly recommend him for any Software Engineer role.





Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thank you for your time and consideration.

I am writing to request a referral for a friend of mine, who was recently laid off from Amazon. He worked as a Software Development Engineer for a year, and is a highly skilled and experienced engineer with a strong track record of success.