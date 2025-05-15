fer543 in
Extra interview after onsite?
I've recently gone through Google's onsite (2 coding, and one G&L). I had performed well on the phone screening, then also did pretty good on the G&L one and one of the two onsite coding interviews. The other coding one didn't go too well. My recruiter reached out giving me the option to have one more coding interview to sort of make my profile better, so like discarding the one I did bad on. This was just their opinion though and they gave me the option to accept or decline.
Now I'm wondering which the smart move is. What would happen in case I do poorly on the extra one? Would it really discard the other one, in which case, I can't lose anything; or would it add up resulting in 2 bad interviews on my profile?
Thanks!
eightysixerSoftware Engineer a day ago
I have no Google-specific advice, but for companies like Google that have hiring committees, you should really take your recruiter's advice. They've been involved in dozens of hiring packets and have a good sense of what will and won't clear the bar. Often times the recruiter isn't necessarily giving you explicit advice, but if they give you the option to do something to get you a better outcome, take it.
