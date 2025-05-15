Extra interview after onsite?

Poll





Now I'm wondering which the smart move is. What would happen in case I do poorly on the extra one? Would it really discard the other one, in which case, I can't lose anything; or would it add up resulting in 2 bad interviews on my profile?





Thanks!

I've recently gone through Google's onsite (2 coding, and one G&L). I had performed well on the phone screening, then also did pretty good on the G&L one and one of the two onsite coding interviews. The other coding one didn't go too well. My recruiter reached out giving me the option to have one more coding interview to sort of make my profile better, so like discarding the one I did bad on. This was just their opinion though and they gave me the option to accept or decline.