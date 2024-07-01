Pursue degree or no?

It's always been a goal of mine to get a bachelor's and be financially stable. I've worked at my company for nearly 7 years now. I'm single, no kids, high cost of living area making about 77k. Just car debt.





I've wanted to get a comp sci degree for ages and been slowly working toward it, I have about 2 years left. I'm feeling really burnt out and with how things are in the market right now I'm seriosuly considering if the work/school grind is worth it.





My raises at my current company are usually about 2% so nothing exciting there. I do have some genuine interest in things like autonomous underwater vehicles, systems engineering and biotech. But I don't know how I would actually pursue those things with a cs or swe degree. If I'm honest it would likely be a swe degree.





Have any of you made the jump from another career? Was it worth it? Looking for any and all opinions.