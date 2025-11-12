6 months to MLE 🤖

I’m currently trying to move from software engineering to Machine Learning Engineering (MLE). I am very fortunate in that I have about 6 months of downtime in my current role, which I will use to prepare before I start applying.





My current plan is to go through the “Machine Learning” roadmap on roadmap.sh , take the AWS MLE certification exam, build a portfolio of MLE projects, and produce 1 research paper by the end of the next 6 months.





I’m hoping that will give enough “proof” for potential employers to take a chance on me.





Are there any other pre-requisites I’m missing, or anything that I should definitely include? I can also post updates if anyone is interested in following along!