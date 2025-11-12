shinyporygon in
6 months to MLE 🤖
I’m currently trying to move from software engineering to Machine Learning Engineering (MLE). I am very fortunate in that I have about 6 months of downtime in my current role, which I will use to prepare before I start applying.
My current plan is to go through the “Machine Learning” roadmap on roadmap.sh, take the AWS MLE certification exam, build a portfolio of MLE projects, and produce 1 research paper by the end of the next 6 months.
I’m hoping that will give enough “proof” for potential employers to take a chance on me.
Are there any other pre-requisites I’m missing, or anything that I should definitely include? I can also post updates if anyone is interested in following along!
11
3508
Sort by:
reallybobmanSoftware Engineer
MLE is, IMO, a weird specialization to be targeting right now. Sure, there are plenty of roles for experienced pytorch or w/e framework engineers, but you'd want to target the actual experience needed by the companies you're targeting. Do you have an idea of where you want to land? Also, those roles all want professional experience. My advice would be to find a company where you can work on a team with MLEs as a SWE, and try to transition in place. Even if you don't succeed, you should be able to do enough cross over work that your next role can target actual MLE work.
2
shinyporygonSoftware Engineer
Yeah so I want to be an Applied Scientist. I love the idea applying doing research to real world problems (plus it’s like the one kind of research role that actually makes money…)
I tried applying for a couple labs but they needed to see real world experience with MLE before taking me. Therefore I looked to transition to MLE, so I could get the experience, and move into applied science roles.
I love the idea of being a SWE on an MLE team, but idk how to find that…is that basically looking for a MLOPS role?
I tried applying for a couple labs but they needed to see real world experience with MLE before taking me. Therefore I looked to transition to MLE, so I could get the experience, and move into applied science roles.
I love the idea of being a SWE on an MLE team, but idk how to find that…is that basically looking for a MLOPS role?
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,567