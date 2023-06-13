undertone in
Thoughts on Reddit going dark?
It's pretty crazy how many subreddit communities have gone private as a part of the whole pushback against paid access. I was looking at a realtime list of communities going private in protest here: https://reddark.untone.uk/
Did this all start with Apollo being billed $20 million per year under the new API access terms?
YUHIYOLSoftware Engineer
I'd love for reddit to take a huge hit here and never return to its former status, but I just don't see a way that'll happen. With few alternatives, there isn't much else to go. I've been off of it since yesterday and realize I don't really have a good spot to follow sports news or anything like that which I used to use a lot.
