Barryway in
Poll
Is it worth it to go for a PhD for a job with a high starting salary?
As an undergraduate student about to graduate in the field of ML/AI, I am currently a little entangled in whether to study for a Ph.D. may be able to get more employment options, a higher starting salary, and faster promotion space. It usually takes five or six years to get a PhD, which takes a lot of time and effort, and I don't know if it's worth it for a PhD given the current situation
Closed
803 participants
19
12438
Sort by:
rcbarkeNetworking
I am an engineer with a focus on AI/ML and Communications. A PhD is fundamentally about building deep technical expertise in your field and honing the ability to communicate that expertise effectively, especially with the right advisor. If you choose this path, be very selective about your advisor and research focus given the significant time commitment. That said, my perspective might be a bit unconventional: I believe the best time for grad school, especially a PhD, is after 5–8 years of work experience. By then, you'll have a much clearer understanding of: 1. Whether you want to specialize deeply in a specific field. 2. If technical work will be central to your long-term career goals. In organizations with strong dual career ladders, a PhD combined with a high-impact dissertation can open many doors to technical leadership roles. However, in more traditional, management-centric companies, a PhD might hold less relevance unless paired with significant industry experience. So my advice is this: It depends on the path you envision for yourself. At this stage in your career, I’d focus on gaining some real-world experience first to inform your decision down the road.
28
LamboNoRarri
This response is so invaluable to me as SW “engineer” with no degree . The value in pursuing higher education AFTER a few yrs experience isn’t highlighted enough.
I’ve reached a point in my career (4 years post-bootcamp) where my passion and curiosity is at all-time high. I’ve probably never been interested in anything more. Although I work at what everyone in the world agrees is a top tech company, I’m also starting to see the glare from the glass ceiling. I’m working hard (re-enrolling to complete BSc) to break it.
In the opinion of people around me, I’ve made it and I don’t need the higher education. But the way I see it, just because the tunnel is now illuminated doesn’t mean you’re in the light. My 4-5 years experience to me has been sooo valuable to me and have proven to me that I love the field, not just the compensation, and that I should put time and effort into tailoring the exact career and life I want through the syllabus.
The way I see it, higher education holds incrementally more value in getting you to your destination if you’ve been the industry and know what you’re fighting for. You see things clearly. I’m gonna be so much more focused and persistent now than I would’ve been THEN.
To those like me here, no matter how high you get without a degree in the tech field, if you’d like to reach the pinnacle of the mountain of talented, highly-valued technical talent, make the sacrifice. YOU CANT SCOUR THE WHOLE 2024 INTERNET for a few years to learn everything a PhD knows how to do well.
No matter how well you swim, you won’t be Phelps without training.
I’ve reached a point in my career (4 years post-bootcamp) where my passion and curiosity is at all-time high. I’ve probably never been interested in anything more. Although I work at what everyone in the world agrees is a top tech company, I’m also starting to see the glare from the glass ceiling. I’m working hard (re-enrolling to complete BSc) to break it.
In the opinion of people around me, I’ve made it and I don’t need the higher education. But the way I see it, just because the tunnel is now illuminated doesn’t mean you’re in the light. My 4-5 years experience to me has been sooo valuable to me and have proven to me that I love the field, not just the compensation, and that I should put time and effort into tailoring the exact career and life I want through the syllabus.
The way I see it, higher education holds incrementally more value in getting you to your destination if you’ve been the industry and know what you’re fighting for. You see things clearly. I’m gonna be so much more focused and persistent now than I would’ve been THEN.
To those like me here, no matter how high you get without a degree in the tech field, if you’d like to reach the pinnacle of the mountain of talented, highly-valued technical talent, make the sacrifice. YOU CANT SCOUR THE WHOLE 2024 INTERNET for a few years to learn everything a PhD knows how to do well.
No matter how well you swim, you won’t be Phelps without training.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606