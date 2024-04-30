anks1234 in
Suggestion for Microsoft L65 compensation in India
Hi Guys, I am in discussion on my offer with Microsoft, HR asked for my expectations. Can you guys help me with some numbers here ( range). I am moving from Nordic country to India.
Current Y.O.E : 17+
Expected Level will be 65
madscienceSoftware Engineer
https://www.levels.fyi/companies/microsoft/salaries
anks1234Software Engineering Manager
Thanks but it does not give a clear idea on range, so thought of asking here in the group, if someone can give a more clear range based on more personal exp. for this level.....
