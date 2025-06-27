MSD91 in
Goldman Sachs Associate Offer
I recently got an offer for Associate Role at Goldman Sachs. Is this offer still negotiable?
Offered Base: 132K
Relocation: 5K
Annual Average Bonus: ~20K
Location: Dallas
YOE: 3
Current TC: 90K + ~2K annual Bonus
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Congrats on the offer! Goldman tends to have less flexibility on base for Associate roles, especially in Dallas, but you might have room to negotiate on sign-on or relocation. Worth asking politely, it doesn’t hurt.
1
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
That comp is actually solid for Dallas, especially with just 3 YOE. If you don’t have a competing offer, you might not get much movement but could try for an extra 5–10K sign-on.
1
