Best cities for tech outside SF/NYC
If you had to move tomorrow for a tech job outside of the Bay, Seattle, and NYC, where would you go? Looking at cost of living, comp, remote friendliness, and growth.
Curious if people are choosing Austin, Toronto, Bangalore, Berlin, or somewhere totally unexpected.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
I’d put Austin high on the list. Cost of living isn’t what it used to be, but it’s still better than SF/NYC. A lot of companies have satellite offices there, and the startup scene is pretty good too. Toronto is also a solid bet if you don’t mind the Canadian tax hit, especially for AI/ML roles since there’s so much academic talent feeding into the ecosystem.
GojshuggahSoftware Engineer
What about Vancouver ? It’s close to Seattle as well
