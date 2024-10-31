TechSoccer in
Walmart SSE offer !
Hi Folks,
Please help me decide.
I got Walmart offer Bentonville with 10years of extensive experience with Banks.
BASE 135K
Bonus 15%
Stock 50k vesting for 3 years not untill next april
First year's total pay pro rated bonus pay plus base
I feel per paycheck if it's 3300 . What should be the right ask if this is low.
Current comp is 145k as contractor. I heard Walmart's benefits are not great .
I heard the insurance for a family is not as good as the company name
offers/ big brand companies on resume to negotiate. The benefits are pretty good. Are you looking for something in specific?