TechSoccer in  
Web Development (Front-End)  

Poll

Walmart SSE offer !

Hi Folks,

Please help me decide.
I got Walmart offer Bentonville with 10years of extensive experience with Banks. 

BASE 135K
Bonus 15%
Stock 50k vesting for 3 years not untill next april

First year's total pay pro rated bonus pay plus base

I feel per paycheck if it's 3300 . What should be the right ask if this is low. 
Current comp is 145k as contractor. I heard Walmart's benefits are not great .

Closed

66 participants

2
1990
Sort by:
BeingsimpleData  
Base is a little less. But usually companies look for more US experience/ competing
offers/ big brand companies on resume to negotiate. The benefits are pretty good. Are you looking for something in specific?
1
TechSoccerWeb Development (Front-End)  
I heard the insurance for a family is not as good as the company name

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,585