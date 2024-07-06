Bhavitha Mandava in
You can change my life.
Hello there,
I saw an intern position at SAP that is my dream job. all I need is a referral for a head start. This position can change my life. I have reached out to a lot of people on LinkedIn but din't get one. If anyone here works at SAP, Please help me out
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
Bro, word of advice. You need to offer value to get help, can’t just decide to ask strangers who don’t know you to risks their reputation just because
YouLikeThat
If you worked at Burger King and he said can you get me a job there, you think you’d have the same answer? Always remember that you are not special :)
