fruit in  
User Experience / Human Computer Interaction (HCI)  

US Digital Corps Applications Opening

Applications for the first cohort of the new US Digital Corps (USDC) opens in one week, on Monday, November 8th, 2021, with a tight window for applications. It's a two-year fellowship program with candidates placed at a number of participating federal agencies.


Seems like a program worth sharing, and curious what any other technologists think about it.

U.S. Digital Corps

U.S. Digital Corps

The United States Digital Corps. Empowering early-career technologists to build a more effective, equitable government.

digitalcorps.gsa.gov
1
4589
Sort by:
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer  
Anyone done this in the past?

About

Public

Government

Members

1,314