fruit in
US Digital Corps Applications Opening
Applications for the first cohort of the new US Digital Corps (USDC) opens in one week, on Monday, November 8th, 2021, with a tight window for applications. It's a two-year fellowship program with candidates placed at a number of participating federal agencies.
Seems like a program worth sharing, and curious what any other technologists think about it.
1
4589
Sort by:
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
Anyone done this in the past?
About
Public
Government
Members
1,314