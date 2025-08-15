Amazon L4 Data Engineer Interview Tips

Hey, I'll be moving on to interview rounds for an L4 data engineer role in Texas. Does anyone have any tips or recommendations to prepare for the interviews?





I've got things like STAR method, Leadership Principles, DataLemur, and LeetCode down, so anything regarding interview structure, non-coding questions, etc. would be greatly appreciated.





For reference, I am currently somewhere between a data scientist and data analyst given my current job responsibilities, so I want to make sure I can speak confidently on topics like data pipelining. I'm not so much worried about SQL, Spark, Reporting, etc.





Edit: The team is OTS DataTech and Learning Solutions if anyone has any insight on that team.