Fresher | Seeking New Opportunities | Open to Work

Hi All!
I’m a fresher with internship experience at HSBC and currently exploring new opportunities .
Despite my early-stage journey, I’m eager to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully.
If you come across any relevant openings or can connect me with someone, I’d truly appreciate your support!
Thanks in advance!
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer a day ago
Wishing you the best! Keep reaching out and staying visible, something good will come your way. You’ve got a solid start with HSBC experience.
1
explorer2810Computer Science a day ago
Thank you
