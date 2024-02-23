opportunityhunter in
Information Quality Manager Salary
How much does the Bank of Ireland pay for the role of Information Quality Manager?
2
3129
Sort by:
refer61614Software Engineer
You need to provide more than that for anyone to answer. What level? Years of experience? Location?
opportunityhunterProject Manager
Hey, I'm applying for the role, they did not specify level. I have three years of experience in banking, a BSc. in Business Management, and a Master's in Business Administration. They are asking me my salary expectations and being new to Ireland- and by extension the UK and Europe, I'm not exactly sure on what my salary expectations should be. The job location is in Belfast Ireland, I'm moving there next month- thus the active job hunt. I'd appreciate any insight you may have.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,529