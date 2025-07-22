chuuj615 in
Anthropic to seek investments from Gulf states
"Unfortunately, I think ‘No bad person should ever benefit from our success’ is a pretty difficult principle to run a business on,” wrote Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in a note to staff obtained by WIRED."
Some insane quotes here. Blanket implying that the gulf states are bad people, while simultaneously seeking investment from them, is a pretty interesting way to look for investors here.
Pretty interesting news though. What do y'all think?
https://www.wired.com/story/anthropic-dario-amodei-gulf-state-leaked-memo/
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
What's the news here lol, I saw this coming from a mile away. Investor money is investor money. Unless the US government steps in and wants to fund these AI labs themselves just to maintain control rather than having the labs reach out to other countries then this was bound to happen.
13
