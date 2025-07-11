TonyTheTGR in
First Steps
First day discovering Levels.fyi.
Has it been helpful to you? Useful? Entertaining?
Share with me an experience you've had on this platform that's made it a go-to for you, let me know what I should be looking out for here.
Thank you!
2
360
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia19 hours ago
Welcome! I first discovered this platform back when I was in school studying CS and looking for what jobs to apply to. This site has some of the most granular and accurate salary data I've seen, and it helps a lot to see how much I could be making. Generally, people come to this site looking for salary information, but they also have some services like salary negotiation coaching which seems pretty cool if you're actively hunting for a new job. Haven't used it myself yet though
2
