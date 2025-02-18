Shuraakdyfc in
Incoming freshman at carnegie mellon data science
does majoring in data science prevent me from getting those high paying quant/faang jobs or do i need to switch to cs to get them? i am even thinking of transferring to stanford symbolic systems after my first year.
MLE3760ML / AI
For FAANG, the deciding thing will be your (technical) interview performance. The major/uni matters only about as much as it makes it easier just getting the interview in the first place. And I don't think DS major would be holding you back in this regard, especially not from CMU
