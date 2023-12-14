E A in  
 

Do I have a chance of getting into a PhD in Computer Science with a Master in Data science and BS in Econ?

Open to recommendations on how to improve my chances of getting in! 

I got my Master's online and have no Research experience. Both of my degrees are from Top 10 schools.
East coast based but willing to relocate. Thanks!!!


6
3142
Sort by:
anonymously1978Backend Software Engineer  
What is your area of research interest? Compilers, systems engineering, algorithms?
1
NoneofyourbusinessEA 
Algorithms!

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,511