Do I have a chance of getting into a PhD in Computer Science with a Master in Data science and BS in Econ?
Open to recommendations on how to improve my chances of getting in!
I got my Master's online and have no Research experience. Both of my degrees are from Top 10 schools.
East coast based but willing to relocate. Thanks!!!
anonymously1978Backend Software Engineer
What is your area of research interest? Compilers, systems engineering, algorithms?
NoneofyourbusinessEA
Algorithms!
