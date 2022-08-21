Kristofer Engeman in
HR/PM jobs?
Looking to get my wife into the tech field. She's soft skills, not dev, so PM or HR or related would be the roles she'd be interested and qualified for. Suggestions? Fully remote, 90-120k depending on benefits.
dilemmaProduct Manager
Project manager or scrum master. I've seen the most non-technical people fill those roles in tech. If she has expertise in a specific domain, she might be able to be a product manager (e.g. for finance she could possibly product manage a Fintech product)
