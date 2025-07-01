DerekkNoll in
Product Managers I have a question.
If you could go back in time, to the early days of your career, what is the one thing you used to do, that you will do differently with all the knowledge and experience you'e gathered now?
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazona day ago
Rookie mistake, but early on I focused too much on delivering features and not enough on understanding the why behind them. If I could go back, I'd spend way more time talking to users, digging into the problem space, and aligning with business goals before jumping into solutions. It comes with experience, but if I had a redo I'd emphasize this shift much more.
barnacles118Product Manager at Walmarta day ago
Yeah 100% this. If you decide on a solution too early it just limits your creativity. Putting more upfront work on trying to really REALLY understand the problem is huge.
