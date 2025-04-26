cherrybox5 in
Referral Needed - Immediate Joiner
Hi All!
I’ve got 6+ years of experience in Automation Testing, and my last working day is on 30th April.
Unfortunately, I missed out on a great opportunity with BrowserStack—just because I wore a polo for the final interview. Tough lesson learned!
I’m actively looking out for new opportunities now. If you come across anything relevant or can connect me with someone, I’d really appreciate the help!
Thanks in advance!
3
1392
Sort by:
PropperGoodFellowSoftware Engineer 2 hours ago
I’m hiring and looking for someone who has done E2E testing of services. You have that experience?
About
Public
Tech
Members
747,412