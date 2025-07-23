fellintodata in
Got a new offer after 1 month at new job.
I've currently worked for a month at a company that I like. I resonate with their culture and goals, but the work itself is pretty boring.
I just had an interview at a place that kept me in mind from my previous interviews over a month ago and the offer is $40k more.
How do I navigate this without burning bridges at my current company? I would really prefer to work there, but the compensation gap is quite substantial.
The first company has exceptional benefits, though.
I would immediately accept a counteroffer if it happened, but I also know that can sour relationships as well.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Honestly, I don't think there's any way to navigate this without burning bridges. The company you're currently at put a lot of resources into recruiting and hiring you and if you leave after only one month it puts them into a pretty awkward spot. That being said, I think leaving for a role that pays 35.7% more is worth burning the bridges as long as the company you're currently working at isn't your DREAM dream company. While it's not exactly the best spot to be in, if you're prepared to accept a counter offer because this current company is much better for you, you could just be straight up and say you got an offer that you can't really refuse. Mention that you'd be open to a counter offer if the company is willing to make one, but just be prepared to walk after burning bridges, essentially. Although it'd be a pretty tough conversation, I think that at least letting them know that you'd be open to a counter offer would be a good idea for you cause it COULD lead to something.
