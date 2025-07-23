Got a new offer after 1 month at new job.

I've currently worked for a month at a company that I like. I resonate with their culture and goals, but the work itself is pretty boring.

I just had an interview at a place that kept me in mind from my previous interviews over a month ago and the offer is $40k more.





How do I navigate this without burning bridges at my current company? I would really prefer to work there, but the compensation gap is quite substantial.

The first company has exceptional benefits, though.





I would immediately accept a counteroffer if it happened, but I also know that can sour relationships as well.