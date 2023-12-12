Marquel Harris in
entrepreneurship!! Finding my way
IM 22 years young trying to find my way around this world and excape the matrix im looking to start my own business but the problem is
what? And where?
I dont like the whole giving up and quitting in the first try at some point im going to fail but its okay cause im going to pick myself back up
10
1812
Sort by:
TBirdSoftware Engineer
If you already have the drive, which it seems like you do then you need to experience life. Get around, network and talk to people. If you don’t like people then it doesn’t really matter what you do. On the other hand, if so then the more organically you answer those questions the more in synch with success you’ll be. Best of luck to you and I have faith you can do it!
2
Benjamin45
Oh wow that really means a lot and likewise I hope all is well with you and yours and I hope you have everything set in place to your liking if it isn’t there yet I’ll eventually come just keep manifesting
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,511