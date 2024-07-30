curious95 in
Interview process of BT group
I have an interview scheduled in BT group this week. It will be ofline. Please help me with the process and topics to prepare.
Designation: SDET2
Experience: 6.5 yrs
CTC: I asked for 28 lpa. Any idea if this is fine for my experience or it can go high
madscienceSoftware Engineer
What does it mean for the interview to be offline? Like you mean in-person?
curious95Testing (SDET)
Yes, they said they will be doing in-person interview only. No online interview
