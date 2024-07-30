curious95 in  
Testing (SDET)  

Interview process of BT group

I have an interview scheduled in BT group this week. It will be ofline. Please help me with the process and topics to prepare.
Designation: SDET2
Experience: 6.5 yrs
CTC: I asked for 28 lpa. Any idea if this is fine for my experience or it can go high
2
3021
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
What does it mean for the interview to be offline? Like you mean in-person?
curious95Testing (SDET)  
Yes, they said they will be doing in-person interview only. No online interview

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,562