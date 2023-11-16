Joseph Cohen in
PM Internship Advice
Hello,
I am working at Walmart as a Supply Chain & Innovation Product Management Intern this summer. This is my first full time PM role and I would love some advice on how to best go about making the most of my time.
ShoutLoveProduct Manager
Network as much as you can and use the opportunity to learn about as many teams and their functions as you can. PMs will work cross functionally across so many different teams, so having that skillset will be a huge asset as you get along in your career. It'll also help you hone in on what kind of specialty you might be interested in.
