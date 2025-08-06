INDIAN in
Need discussion points to grow my package
Hello Friends, have 11 Years of Experience in Back-end ( Java/Python), India
Joined company in Jan 2025 - ( 55 L Fixed + 20 % variable)
Previous Package - Got Laid Off ( 35 L Fixed + 25 L ESOP/Yr)
Guidance Needed:
1. When I am applying for Jobs, Recruiters are asking me, why are you leaving this company so early.
My Response: Don't have any response, as I want to grow my package in reality
2. What is your expected Salary now ?
My Response: Looking for Good Opportunities for Learning, I would be happy to get into the Company Standard / Market standard for this position.
Help Needed: let me know how I should lead the discussion, As Staff Software Engineer Bracket in India I guess ( 70LPA fixed + RSU + Other Company Perks ).
0
728
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,524