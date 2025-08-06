Need discussion points to grow my package

Hello Friends, have 11 Years of Experience in Back-end ( Java/Python), India





Joined company in Jan 2025 - ( 55 L Fixed + 20 % variable)

Previous Package - Got Laid Off ( 35 L Fixed + 25 L ESOP/Yr)





Guidance Needed:

1. When I am applying for Jobs, Recruiters are asking me, why are you leaving this company so early.

My Response: Don't have any response, as I want to grow my package in reality





2. What is your expected Salary now ?

My Response: Looking for Good Opportunities for Learning, I would be happy to get into the Company Standard / Market standard for this position.









Help Needed: let me know how I should lead the discussion, As Staff Software Engineer Bracket in India I guess ( 70LPA fixed + RSU + Other Company Perks ).