CEO of Astronomer caught having affair with CPO
"Andy Byron, CEO of the AI-centric New York firm Astronomer, called his human resources officer, Kristin Cabot — with whom he was broadcast locked in an embrace Wednesday — “a proven leader” when she joined the company in November 2024."
https://nypost.com/2025/07/17/us-news/astronomer-ceo-andy-byron-gushed-about-kristin-cabots-hiring-months-before-getting-caught-on-coldplays-kiss-cam/
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron gushed about Kristin Cabot’s hiring — months before getting caught on Coldplay’s kiss cam
The tech tycoon exposed for apparently having an affair with a co-worker on a “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert raved about the staffer when she was hired just months before they were caught canoodling.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia17 hours ago
Gonna be real, if this news didn't come out, I had no idea what this Andy Byron guy was nor did I have any clue what Astronomer does
