What made you drop out of an interview?
Any red flags that immediately made you drop out of an interview process with a company?
humanistcoder
Interviewer didn’t show up at all. I let it go and the recruiter scheduled another interview. This time, again no show from the interviewer… Recruiter apologized and tried to reschedule a 3rd time but i said no thanks. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me… I can’t even imagine what a shit show it’d be to work at a place like that
