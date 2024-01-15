Regarding College for H4 kid

Hello everyone, I'm on an H1b visa, and my two kids, in 3rd and 9th grade, are on H4 visas in the USA. I'm exploring the college path for them and found that AP exams, GPA, volunteer activities, and SAT scores are crucial for admissions. My elder kid is interested in Computer Science. Any advice from those who studied undergrad in the USA? Also, will their status change to F1 at 21, affecting tuition fees? We're in NJ. Any insights are appreciated. Thanks! 🤗